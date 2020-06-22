All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10213 Greenbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10213 Greenbrook Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10213 Greenbrook Court

10213 Greenbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10213 Greenbrook Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home features 3 bountiful bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1188 sq/ft of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a spacious living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, concrete back patio, extra storage shed, fenced-in back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is gleaming hardwood flooring installed throughout the home to match any decor. The kitchen come with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 Greenbrook Court have any available units?
10213 Greenbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10213 Greenbrook Court have?
Some of 10213 Greenbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 Greenbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
10213 Greenbrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 Greenbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10213 Greenbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 10213 Greenbrook Court offer parking?
No, 10213 Greenbrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 10213 Greenbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 Greenbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 Greenbrook Court have a pool?
No, 10213 Greenbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 10213 Greenbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 10213 Greenbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 Greenbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 Greenbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College