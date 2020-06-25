Rent Calculator
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM
1020 S Pershing
1020 South Pershing Avenue
·
No Longer Available
1020 South Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis
Southwest - 2 BR home. - One story home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Located on Indy's southwest side in Wayne Twp. IPS Schools. Stove provided.
(RLNE4860655)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1020 S Pershing have any available units?
1020 S Pershing doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1020 S Pershing currently offering any rent specials?
1020 S Pershing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 S Pershing pet-friendly?
No, 1020 S Pershing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1020 S Pershing offer parking?
No, 1020 S Pershing does not offer parking.
Does 1020 S Pershing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 S Pershing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 S Pershing have a pool?
No, 1020 S Pershing does not have a pool.
Does 1020 S Pershing have accessible units?
No, 1020 S Pershing does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 S Pershing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 S Pershing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 S Pershing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 S Pershing does not have units with air conditioning.
