Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:35 AM

1020 N Rural St

1020 North Rural Street · No Longer Available
Location

1020 North Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: NO.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N Rural St have any available units?
1020 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N Rural St have?
Some of 1020 N Rural St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N Rural St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 N Rural St is pet friendly.
Does 1020 N Rural St offer parking?
No, 1020 N Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 1020 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 N Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 1020 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 1020 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
