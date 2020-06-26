10194 DEDHAM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

This amazing 2 story condo, is Move In Ready and offers so much. Here you have 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, and a HUGE and open floor plan. There is New carpet and New paint throughout the house. You will love the Galley kitchen that offers a nice breakfast bar for convenient meal times. The one car garage is an added Bonus that you don't want to pass up. Stop by today to see this amazing space, you will be glad you did. Also enjoy, the Laundry Hook-Up In Basement, a new sump pump in 2019, and the Community Pool. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of the rental.