10194 DEDHAM Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

10194 DEDHAM Drive

10194 Dedham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10194 Dedham Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This amazing 2 story condo, is Move In Ready and offers so much. Here you have 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, and a HUGE and open floor plan. There is New carpet and New paint throughout the house. You will love the Galley kitchen that offers a nice breakfast bar for convenient meal times. The one car garage is an added Bonus that you don't want to pass up. Stop by today to see this amazing space, you will be glad you did. Also enjoy, the Laundry Hook-Up In Basement, a new sump pump in 2019, and the Community Pool. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10194 DEDHAM Drive have any available units?
10194 DEDHAM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10194 DEDHAM Drive have?
Some of 10194 DEDHAM Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10194 DEDHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10194 DEDHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10194 DEDHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10194 DEDHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10194 DEDHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10194 DEDHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 10194 DEDHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10194 DEDHAM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10194 DEDHAM Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10194 DEDHAM Drive has a pool.
Does 10194 DEDHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 10194 DEDHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10194 DEDHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10194 DEDHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
