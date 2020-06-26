Amenities
Now Showing ... 4bd/3ba Duplex at 1015 Laurel St in Indianapolis - Fountain Square: E Prospect & Laurel St
DUPLEX has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, loft, office, & eat-in kitchen.
Interior Features include:Laundry hook-up, new paint and new carpet.
Exterior Features Include:Concrete Patio
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: NO
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
UTILITIES:
Utility Information:ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: All utilitiesexcept WATER/SEWER
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
