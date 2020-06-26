All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1015 Laurel St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1015 Laurel St.
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

1015 Laurel St.

1015 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fountain Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1015 Laurel Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now Showing ... 4bd/3ba Duplex at 1015 Laurel St in Indianapolis - Fountain Square: E Prospect & Laurel St

DUPLEX has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, loft, office, & eat-in kitchen.

Interior Features include:Laundry hook-up, new paint and new carpet.
Exterior Features Include:Concrete Patio

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: NONE
CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

UTILITIES:
Utility Information:ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: All utilitiesexcept WATER/SEWER

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3513094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Laurel St. have any available units?
1015 Laurel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Laurel St. have?
Some of 1015 Laurel St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Laurel St. currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Laurel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Laurel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Laurel St. is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Laurel St. offer parking?
No, 1015 Laurel St. does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Laurel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Laurel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Laurel St. have a pool?
No, 1015 Laurel St. does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Laurel St. have accessible units?
No, 1015 Laurel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Laurel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Laurel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College