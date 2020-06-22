All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

10148 Nassau Ln

10148 Nassau Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10148 Nassau Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WARREN TOWNSHIP: Mitthoefer & E 21st

Single Fammily home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Eat-in-Kitchen, Family room, 2 car detached garage, Fenced backyard

APPLIANCES: Refrigerater, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10148 Nassau Ln have any available units?
10148 Nassau Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10148 Nassau Ln have?
Some of 10148 Nassau Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10148 Nassau Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10148 Nassau Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10148 Nassau Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10148 Nassau Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10148 Nassau Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10148 Nassau Ln does offer parking.
Does 10148 Nassau Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10148 Nassau Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10148 Nassau Ln have a pool?
No, 10148 Nassau Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10148 Nassau Ln have accessible units?
No, 10148 Nassau Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10148 Nassau Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10148 Nassau Ln has units with dishwashers.
