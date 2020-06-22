10148 Nassau Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

WARREN TOWNSHIP: Mitthoefer & E 21st



Single Fammily home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Eat-in-Kitchen, Family room, 2 car detached garage, Fenced backyard



APPLIANCES: Refrigerater, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy