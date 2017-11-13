All apartments in Indianapolis
1013 East Legrande Avenue - 2

1013 E Legrande Ave
Location

1013 E Legrande Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Want to be close to the hottest neighborhoods, but have your peace and quiet when you're winding down? THIS. IS. IT!

Blocks from the STUNNING Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory and less than one mile to Fountain Square with easy highway access, this spacious duplex has the perfect blend of open concept and defined living space! Tall ceilings open this one up, not to mention the natural daylight permeating throughout! Brand new fence for the large, shared yard!

Tenant pays gas/ electric. $30 sewer/water charge per month. No smoking inside the property.

We do not post to Craig's List.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Lease Terms
$900.00 security deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

