1013 East Legrande Avenue - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Want to be close to the hottest neighborhoods, but have your peace and quiet when you're winding down? THIS. IS. IT!



Blocks from the STUNNING Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory and less than one mile to Fountain Square with easy highway access, this spacious duplex has the perfect blend of open concept and defined living space! Tall ceilings open this one up, not to mention the natural daylight permeating throughout! Brand new fence for the large, shared yard!



Tenant pays gas/ electric. $30 sewer/water charge per month. No smoking inside the property.



We do not post to Craig's List.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Lease Terms

$900.00 security deposit

Want to be close to the hottest neighborhoods, but have your peace and quiet when you're winding down? THIS. IS. IT!



Blocks from the STUNNING Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory and less than one mile to Fountain Square with easy highway access, this spacious duplex has the perfect blend of open concept and defined living space! Tall ceilings open this one up, not to mention the natural daylight permeating throughout! Brand new fence for the large, shared yard!



Tenant pays gas/ electric. $30 sewer/water charge per month. No smoking inside the property.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.



Lease Terms

$900.00 security deposit