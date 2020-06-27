All apartments in Indianapolis
10102 East 33rd Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

10102 East 33rd Street

10102 East 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10102 East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
alarm system
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
RENT TO BUY. 5 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home. All new paint, carpet and flooring. Deck off kitchen. AC and Alarm system. $5000 downpayment. 3 year lease option period. Purchase Price $105,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10102 East 33rd Street have any available units?
10102 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 10102 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 10102 East 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10102 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10102 East 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10102 East 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
