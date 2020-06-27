Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10102 East 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10102 East 33rd Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10102 East 33rd Street
10102 East 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10102 East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
alarm system
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
RENT TO BUY. 5 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home. All new paint, carpet and flooring. Deck off kitchen. AC and Alarm system. $5000 downpayment. 3 year lease option period. Purchase Price $105,000.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have any available units?
10102 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10102 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 10102 East 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10102 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10102 East 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 10102 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10102 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10102 East 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College