Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

101 N Dequincy Street

101 N Dequincy St · No Longer Available
Location

101 N Dequincy St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
101 N Dequincy Street Indianapolis, IN 46266 - BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances and more. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 N Dequincy Street have any available units?
101 N Dequincy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 101 N Dequincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 N Dequincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 N Dequincy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 N Dequincy Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 N Dequincy Street offer parking?
No, 101 N Dequincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 N Dequincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 N Dequincy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 N Dequincy Street have a pool?
No, 101 N Dequincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 N Dequincy Street have accessible units?
No, 101 N Dequincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 N Dequincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 N Dequincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 N Dequincy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 N Dequincy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
