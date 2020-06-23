Rent Calculator
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 DEQUINCY ST
101 North Dequincy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
101 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST have any available units?
101 DEQUINCY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 101 DEQUINCY ST currently offering any rent specials?
101 DEQUINCY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 DEQUINCY ST pet-friendly?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST offer parking?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST does not offer parking.
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST have a pool?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST does not have a pool.
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST have accessible units?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 DEQUINCY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 DEQUINCY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
