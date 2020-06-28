All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1007 North Berwick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1007 North Berwick Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:01 PM

1007 North Berwick Avenue

1007 North Berwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1007 North Berwick Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
This home is a wonderful hidden gem. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 1 and a half bath home. With a nice covered front porch. You will love the flooring in this home as well! Do not let this one slip by! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue have any available units?
1007 North Berwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1007 North Berwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1007 North Berwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 North Berwick Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 North Berwick Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue offer parking?
No, 1007 North Berwick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 North Berwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1007 North Berwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1007 North Berwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 North Berwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 North Berwick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 North Berwick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College