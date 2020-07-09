1005 Sanders St #3

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

This is a chance to rent in a prime Fountain Square location! Fountain Square is the most desirable metropolitan neighborhood in all of Indy. Even HGTV shows have come in to invest money and spruce homes and buildings in this area! View the pictures of this beautiful property!

Property highlights include:

- Short walk to everything Fountain Square has to offer

- Extremely safe location across the street from Police Station

- Completely updated and rehabbed unit

- Washer and Dryer included in unit

- Off-Street Parking