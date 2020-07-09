All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:52 PM

1005 Sanders St #3

1005 Sanders Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Sanders Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a chance to rent in a prime Fountain Square location! Fountain Square is the most desirable metropolitan neighborhood in all of Indy. Even HGTV shows have come in to invest money and spruce homes and buildings in this area! View the pictures of this beautiful property!
Property highlights include:
- Short walk to everything Fountain Square has to offer
- Extremely safe location across the street from Police Station
- Completely updated and rehabbed unit
- Washer and Dryer included in unit
- Off-Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Sanders St #3 have any available units?
1005 Sanders St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1005 Sanders St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Sanders St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Sanders St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Sanders St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1005 Sanders St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Sanders St #3 offers parking.
Does 1005 Sanders St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Sanders St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Sanders St #3 have a pool?
No, 1005 Sanders St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Sanders St #3 have accessible units?
No, 1005 Sanders St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Sanders St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Sanders St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Sanders St #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Sanders St #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

