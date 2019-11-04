10049 E Hawkins Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad4ff6805a ---- Very nice clean & renovated 2 bedroom townhome in a quiet established neighborhood on the East side. Home includes stove/oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Just copy and paste this link to go directly to the application and resident criteria. https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Pets are not allowed No Section 8 Renters Insurance is required Participation in the Maintenance and Utility Program described below is required **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Contact For Lease Details Dryer Patio/Deck Storage Shed Stove/Range Washer Washer/Dryer Hook Ups