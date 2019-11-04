All apartments in Indianapolis
10049 E Hawkins Court
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

10049 E Hawkins Court

10049 Hawkins Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10049 Hawkins Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad4ff6805a ---- Very nice clean & renovated 2 bedroom townhome in a quiet established neighborhood on the East side. Home includes stove/oven, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Just copy and paste this link to go directly to the application and resident criteria. https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Pets are not allowed No Section 8 Renters Insurance is required Participation in the Maintenance and Utility Program described below is required **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Contact For Lease Details Dryer Patio/Deck Storage Shed Stove/Range Washer Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

