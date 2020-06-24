Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10038 Hawkins Court
10038 Hawkins Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
10038 Hawkins Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home with a basement is completely renovated. Move-in ready!
Located in the Warren Township school district.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10038 Hawkins Court have any available units?
10038 Hawkins Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 10038 Hawkins Court currently offering any rent specials?
10038 Hawkins Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10038 Hawkins Court pet-friendly?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 10038 Hawkins Court offer parking?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court does not offer parking.
Does 10038 Hawkins Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10038 Hawkins Court have a pool?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court does not have a pool.
Does 10038 Hawkins Court have accessible units?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10038 Hawkins Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10038 Hawkins Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10038 Hawkins Court does not have units with air conditioning.
