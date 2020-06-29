Rent Calculator
1003 Saint Peter St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM
1003 Saint Peter St
1003 Saint Peter St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1003 Saint Peter St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have any available units?
1003 Saint Peter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1003 Saint Peter St have?
Some of 1003 Saint Peter St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1003 Saint Peter St currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Saint Peter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Saint Peter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Saint Peter St is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St offer parking?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have a pool?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have accessible units?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not have units with dishwashers.
