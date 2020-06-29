All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1003 Saint Peter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1003 Saint Peter St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

1003 Saint Peter St

1003 Saint Peter St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1003 Saint Peter St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Saint Peter St have any available units?
1003 Saint Peter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Saint Peter St have?
Some of 1003 Saint Peter St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Saint Peter St currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Saint Peter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Saint Peter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Saint Peter St is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St offer parking?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have a pool?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have accessible units?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Saint Peter St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Saint Peter St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College