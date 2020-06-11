Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
1003 S Foltz
1003 S Foltz St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1003 S Foltz St, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Stout Field
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Wayne Twp - 2 BR home - Two bedroom, one story home (west of Holt off of US 40). Unfinished basement, well water/city sewer. Stove Provided. Hardwood Floors. gas heat
(RLNE3739382)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 S Foltz have any available units?
1003 S Foltz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1003 S Foltz have?
Some of 1003 S Foltz's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1003 S Foltz currently offering any rent specials?
1003 S Foltz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 S Foltz pet-friendly?
No, 1003 S Foltz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1003 S Foltz offer parking?
No, 1003 S Foltz does not offer parking.
Does 1003 S Foltz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 S Foltz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 S Foltz have a pool?
No, 1003 S Foltz does not have a pool.
Does 1003 S Foltz have accessible units?
No, 1003 S Foltz does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 S Foltz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 S Foltz does not have units with dishwashers.
