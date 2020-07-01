All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10025 Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10025 Catalina Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:27 PM

10025 Catalina Drive

10025 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10025 Catalina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 and a half bath home located in Indianapolis! It features a fenced in backyard, ample cabinet space and much more! Don't delay!! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Catalina Drive have any available units?
10025 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10025 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10025 Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10025 Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 10025 Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10025 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 10025 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10025 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 10025 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10025 Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10025 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10025 Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College