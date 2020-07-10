EAST SIDE 4 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE NOW! 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home recently updated. Some appliances included. Mini-blinds throughout. Includes a fenced-in yard and a 1 car attached garage. Professionally Managed.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have any available units?
10024 Ridgefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.