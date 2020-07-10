All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

10024 Ridgefield Dr

10024 Ridgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10024 Ridgefield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST SIDE 4 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE NOW! 4 bedroom/1.5 bath home recently updated. Some appliances included. Mini-blinds throughout. Includes a fenced-in yard and a 1 car attached garage. Professionally Managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have any available units?
10024 Ridgefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10024 Ridgefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10024 Ridgefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10024 Ridgefield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10024 Ridgefield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10024 Ridgefield Dr offers parking.
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10024 Ridgefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have a pool?
No, 10024 Ridgefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 10024 Ridgefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10024 Ridgefield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10024 Ridgefield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10024 Ridgefield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

