1001 Saint Peter Street - 1

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex
Available NOW
$750/Mo- Rent, $750 Security Deposit
(Will Divide Deposit into payments, if needed! Call Lindsey for Details)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Tenant pays gas only. Owner pays electric and water!
______________________________________________
This Home Features:
_________________________
Enclosed Front Porch
Living Room
Separate Dinning Room
Basement with Washer/Dryer Connections
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Furnished Appliances Include:
____________________________________
Stove
Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
For More Information Or To View This Property
PLEASE CONTACT
Lindsey Harness
317-965-0263 (Direct Dial/ Text)
Monday- Friday
9am to 5pm
Saturdays (by Appointment)
10am to 2pm