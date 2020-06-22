All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 10008 Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
10008 Catalina Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

10008 Catalina Drive

10008 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10008 Catalina Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful brick 4 bedrooms 2 bath home has yard space galore! The kitchen is truly eye-opening! Stop by today! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Catalina Drive have any available units?
10008 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 10008 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10008 Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 10008 Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10008 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 10008 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 10008 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College