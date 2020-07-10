All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

1 N Illinois St

1 North Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Whether you are a junior exec, down-sizing or you need a jewel-box of a pied-a-terre, you have struck gold! The interior of this home is nearly as captivating as it’s unparalleled views of the city! High-gloss lacquered cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances, and a spa-rivaling master bathroom. Amenities? This residence has them! Enjoy access to many of The Conrad services, including concierge, pool, spa, and hospitality. I’m wanting a reliable tenant to occupy my apartment and handle it with care as if he/her own it. Send me email using property description for more details. (rental.home770(AT)GMAIL.COM)

(RLNE5875161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N Illinois St have any available units?
1 N Illinois St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 N Illinois St have?
Some of 1 N Illinois St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N Illinois St currently offering any rent specials?
1 N Illinois St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N Illinois St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 N Illinois St is pet friendly.
Does 1 N Illinois St offer parking?
Yes, 1 N Illinois St offers parking.
Does 1 N Illinois St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 N Illinois St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N Illinois St have a pool?
Yes, 1 N Illinois St has a pool.
Does 1 N Illinois St have accessible units?
No, 1 N Illinois St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N Illinois St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N Illinois St has units with dishwashers.

