Huntertown, IN
1530 Brittany Cove
1530 Brittany Cove

1530 Brittany Cove · (260) 422-1455
Location

1530 Brittany Cove, Huntertown, IN 46845

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1530 Brittany Cove · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

NWACS House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the NWACS district.Through the front door is the large living room. The open concept floor plan opens up to the family room with and large eat-in kitchen. The laundry and half bath are located off the family room on the way to the garage. Upstairs are the 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. This house has all new flooring, new appliances, gas fireplace, and much more! Please call the office to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Brittany Cove have any available units?
1530 Brittany Cove has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1530 Brittany Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Brittany Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Brittany Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Brittany Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntertown.
Does 1530 Brittany Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Brittany Cove offers parking.
Does 1530 Brittany Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Brittany Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Brittany Cove have a pool?
No, 1530 Brittany Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Brittany Cove have accessible units?
No, 1530 Brittany Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Brittany Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Brittany Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Brittany Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Brittany Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
