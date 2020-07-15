1530 Brittany Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NWACS House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the NWACS district.Through the front door is the large living room. The open concept floor plan opens up to the family room with and large eat-in kitchen. The laundry and half bath are located off the family room on the way to the garage. Upstairs are the 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. This house has all new flooring, new appliances, gas fireplace, and much more! Please call the office to schedule a showing. 260-422-1455.



Applications are available on our website at www.rentfortwayne.net



(RLNE3240373)