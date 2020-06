Amenities

parking

If you need space to just store things or to park extra vehicles then this is for you. I'm proud to present this 1 acre paved exterior storage/parking lot in the heart of the Hobart Business district. This site offers gated parking for storage along with exterior paved parking for large vehicles, construction material, and anything you can dream up.



The lot is being leased as a whole and will not be divided for multiple Tenants. Great space for a trucking company or construction company who needs yard space for extra materials.



Call today for your private tour and to get additional info.