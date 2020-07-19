All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like 8574 Eagles Nest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
8574 Eagles Nest Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

8574 Eagles Nest Drive

8574 Eagles Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8574 Eagles Nest Drive, Hendricks County, IN 46123

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Home Located in Avon
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,432 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicant

(RLNE5411533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have any available units?
8574 Eagles Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
What amenities does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have?
Some of 8574 Eagles Nest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8574 Eagles Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8574 Eagles Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8574 Eagles Nest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendricks County.
Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive offers parking.
Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive has a pool.
Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8574 Eagles Nest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8574 Eagles Nest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir
Danville, IN 46122
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INTerre Haute, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INDanville, INLebanon, IN
Bargersville, INMartinsville, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, INEllettsville, INCumberland, INTipton, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INKokomo, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis