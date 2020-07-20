All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like 7142 Millet Lane.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

7142 Millet Lane

7142 Millet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7142 Millet Lane, Hendricks County, IN 46123

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,800 sf home is located in Avon, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7142 Millet Lane have any available units?
7142 Millet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
What amenities does 7142 Millet Lane have?
Some of 7142 Millet Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7142 Millet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Millet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Millet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7142 Millet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7142 Millet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7142 Millet Lane offers parking.
Does 7142 Millet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7142 Millet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Millet Lane have a pool?
No, 7142 Millet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7142 Millet Lane have accessible units?
No, 7142 Millet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Millet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7142 Millet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7142 Millet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7142 Millet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
