All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like
5890 Aho Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
5890 Aho Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

5890 Aho Drive

5890 Aho Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5890 Aho Drive, Hendricks County, IN 46123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home has all the space you need inside and out! It has a long drive with an attached car garage perfect for Indiana weather! It has a spacious kitchen with a pantry for all of your kitchen needs, also offering a separate dining area. The colors in this house are very warm! The decoration possibilities are limitless! This is a new property in Avon and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5890 Aho Drive have any available units?
5890 Aho Drive has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5890 Aho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5890 Aho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 Aho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5890 Aho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5890 Aho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5890 Aho Drive offers parking.
Does 5890 Aho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5890 Aho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 Aho Drive have a pool?
No, 5890 Aho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5890 Aho Drive have accessible units?
No, 5890 Aho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 Aho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5890 Aho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5890 Aho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5890 Aho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir
Danville, IN 46122
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INDanville, INLebanon, INBargersville, INMartinsville, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, INEllettsville, INCumberland, INTipton, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INKokomo, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoIndiana University-BloomingtonMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis