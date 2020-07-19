All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like 10882 Ravelle Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
10882 Ravelle Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10882 Ravelle Road

10882 Ravelle Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10882 Ravelle Road, Hendricks County, IN 46234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Brownsburg, Speedway, Clermont, Avon, Plainfield wherever you need to be close to on the Westside of Indianapolis, this home puts you right there! This beautiful, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has space galore! Has a loft, open concept kitchen floor plan, plenty of closet space, huge back yard for entertainment, and a 2 car garage. Many more features!! This home is ready for you to move in! Don't delay! This property won't last long!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties in our Indianapolis neighborhoods visit https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10882 Ravelle Road have any available units?
10882 Ravelle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
Is 10882 Ravelle Road currently offering any rent specials?
10882 Ravelle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10882 Ravelle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10882 Ravelle Road is pet friendly.
Does 10882 Ravelle Road offer parking?
Yes, 10882 Ravelle Road offers parking.
Does 10882 Ravelle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10882 Ravelle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10882 Ravelle Road have a pool?
No, 10882 Ravelle Road does not have a pool.
Does 10882 Ravelle Road have accessible units?
No, 10882 Ravelle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10882 Ravelle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10882 Ravelle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10882 Ravelle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10882 Ravelle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way
Plainfield, IN 46168
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive
Plainfield, IN 46231
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INTerre Haute, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INDanville, INLebanon, IN
Bargersville, INMartinsville, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, INEllettsville, INCumberland, INTipton, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INKokomo, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis