Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

10877 Glenayr Drive

Location

10877 Glenayr Drive, Hendricks County, IN 46113

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10877 Glenayr Drive Camby IN · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1646 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,646 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5900019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10877 Glenayr Drive have any available units?
10877 Glenayr Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10877 Glenayr Drive have?
Some of 10877 Glenayr Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10877 Glenayr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10877 Glenayr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10877 Glenayr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10877 Glenayr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hendricks County.
Does 10877 Glenayr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10877 Glenayr Drive offers parking.
Does 10877 Glenayr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10877 Glenayr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10877 Glenayr Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10877 Glenayr Drive has a pool.
Does 10877 Glenayr Drive have accessible units?
No, 10877 Glenayr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10877 Glenayr Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10877 Glenayr Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10877 Glenayr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10877 Glenayr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
