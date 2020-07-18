10417 Yosemite Lane

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the highly desirable Meadows At Eagle Crossing neighborhood & part of the Brownsburg School District, this home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with ample space for you to entertain family and friends or to unwind at the end of your day! A long list of comforts include a gas fireplace, a huge fenced-in backyard, a large loft, tons of storage space and all appliances are included with the rent. The home is pet friendly and immediately available. Schedule to view this home today at www.evergrowpm.com.



***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment



- Contact office for Pet Policy

- 2-year minimum lease term

- Security Deposit determined by applicant's credit score

- No Section 8

- Renters Insurance is required

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- The Full Application requires a profile with

petscreening.com



To see application criteria visit https://evergrowpm.com/tenants/tenant-faq/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.