All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like 10417 Yosemite Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
10417 Yosemite Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:41 PM

10417 Yosemite Lane

10417 Yosemite Lane · (317) 505-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10417 Yosemite Lane, Hendricks County, IN 46234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2359 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the highly desirable Meadows At Eagle Crossing neighborhood & part of the Brownsburg School District, this home is beautiful and spacious both inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with ample space for you to entertain family and friends or to unwind at the end of your day! A long list of comforts include a gas fireplace, a huge fenced-in backyard, a large loft, tons of storage space and all appliances are included with the rent. The home is pet friendly and immediately available. Schedule to view this home today at www.evergrowpm.com.

***BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED*** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment

- Contact office for Pet Policy
- 2-year minimum lease term
- Security Deposit determined by applicant's credit score
- No Section 8
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The Full Application requires a profile with
petscreening.com

To see application criteria visit https://evergrowpm.com/tenants/tenant-faq/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Yosemite Lane have any available units?
10417 Yosemite Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10417 Yosemite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Yosemite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Yosemite Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10417 Yosemite Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10417 Yosemite Lane offer parking?
No, 10417 Yosemite Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10417 Yosemite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10417 Yosemite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Yosemite Lane have a pool?
No, 10417 Yosemite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10417 Yosemite Lane have accessible units?
No, 10417 Yosemite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Yosemite Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10417 Yosemite Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10417 Yosemite Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10417 Yosemite Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10417 Yosemite Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W
Avon, IN 46123
Central Park at Metropolis
750 Central Park Dr E
Plainfield, IN 46168
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd
Plainfield, IN 46168
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INTerre Haute, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INDanville, INLebanon, IN
Bargersville, INMartinsville, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, INEllettsville, INCumberland, INTipton, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INKokomo, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity