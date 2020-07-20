All apartments in Hendricks County
Find more places like 10071 Norman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hendricks County, IN
/
10071 Norman Road
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:52 PM

10071 Norman Road

10071 Norman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10071 Norman Road, Hendricks County, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is near highway access! This home features exquisite custom tile flooring throughout the kitchen and beautiful cabinetry. It offers plenty of storage and large living space. This home also features two stunning decorative accent fireplaces leading right off the kitchen. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom, the bonus room is right off the lower level. It has a very low maintenance yard and screened in back porch. Don't delay!! This property will lease quickly!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10071 Norman Road have any available units?
10071 Norman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hendricks County, IN.
Is 10071 Norman Road currently offering any rent specials?
10071 Norman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10071 Norman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10071 Norman Road is pet friendly.
Does 10071 Norman Road offer parking?
No, 10071 Norman Road does not offer parking.
Does 10071 Norman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10071 Norman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10071 Norman Road have a pool?
No, 10071 Norman Road does not have a pool.
Does 10071 Norman Road have accessible units?
No, 10071 Norman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10071 Norman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10071 Norman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10071 Norman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10071 Norman Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr
Avon, IN 46123
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive
Plainfield, IN 46168
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct
Plainfield, IN 46168
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway
Avon, IN 46123

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INTerre Haute, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INPittsboro, INWhitestown, INDanville, INLebanon, IN
Bargersville, INMartinsville, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, INEllettsville, INCumberland, INTipton, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INKokomo, INPendleton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis