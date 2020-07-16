All apartments in Hancock County
6572 W Jefferson Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

6572 W Jefferson Court

6572 West Jefferson Court · (844) 874-2669
Location

6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN 46055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6572 W Jefferson Ct McCordsville IN · Avail. now

$1,501

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2054 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Home With Attached Garage
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,054 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5768896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6572 W Jefferson Court have any available units?
6572 W Jefferson Court has a unit available for $1,501 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6572 W Jefferson Court have?
Some of 6572 W Jefferson Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6572 W Jefferson Court currently offering any rent specials?
6572 W Jefferson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6572 W Jefferson Court pet-friendly?
No, 6572 W Jefferson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hancock County.
Does 6572 W Jefferson Court offer parking?
Yes, 6572 W Jefferson Court offers parking.
Does 6572 W Jefferson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6572 W Jefferson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6572 W Jefferson Court have a pool?
Yes, 6572 W Jefferson Court has a pool.
Does 6572 W Jefferson Court have accessible units?
No, 6572 W Jefferson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6572 W Jefferson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6572 W Jefferson Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6572 W Jefferson Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6572 W Jefferson Court has units with air conditioning.
