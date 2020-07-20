All apartments in Hancock County
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4263 West 1000 N

4263 1000 · No Longer Available
Location

4263 1000, Hancock County, IN 46055

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on 1 acre in Mt Vernon Schools. Newly remodeled with New Appliances. Great Location 5 minutes from Geist. Detached one car garage with workshop, 20 X 34 Barn & mini barn for additional storage. Fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

