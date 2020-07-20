4263 West 1000 N

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on 1 acre in Mt Vernon Schools. Newly remodeled with New Appliances. Great Location 5 minutes from Geist. Detached one car garage with workshop, 20 X 34 Barn & mini barn for additional storage. Fenced in back yard.