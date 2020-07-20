2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on 1 acre in Mt Vernon Schools. Newly remodeled with New Appliances. Great Location 5 minutes from Geist. Detached one car garage with workshop, 20 X 34 Barn & mini barn for additional storage. Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4263 West 1000 N have any available units?
4263 West 1000 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hancock County, IN.
What amenities does 4263 West 1000 N have?
Some of 4263 West 1000 N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4263 West 1000 N currently offering any rent specials?
4263 West 1000 N is not currently offering any rent specials.