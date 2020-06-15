All apartments in Hammond
Find more places like 7320 Tapper Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hammond, IN
/
7320 Tapper Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:45 AM

7320 Tapper Avenue

7320 Tapper Avenue · (219) 689-2455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hammond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room. Hardwood floor in most area of house. Nice sized 2 bedroom and 1 full bath at upstairs. One bedroom and half bath on main floor. Large finished basement with ceramic tile,dry bar makes entertaining and additional living space. Newer windows,Central air. Close to calumet and easy to get on highway 94. 2 months Security deposit and credit check is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Tapper Avenue have any available units?
7320 Tapper Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
Is 7320 Tapper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Tapper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Tapper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Tapper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does 7320 Tapper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Tapper Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7320 Tapper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Tapper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Tapper Avenue have a pool?
No, 7320 Tapper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Tapper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7320 Tapper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Tapper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Tapper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Tapper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7320 Tapper Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7320 Tapper Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd
Hammond, IN 46320

Similar Pages

Hammond 1 BedroomsHammond 2 Bedrooms
Hammond Apartments with BalconyHammond Apartments with Gym
Hammond Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, IL
Westmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILBensenville, IL
La Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity