9620 East 191st Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:05 PM

9620 East 191st Street

9620 East 191st Street · No Longer Available
Location

9620 East 191st Street, Hamilton County, IN 46060
Greenvalley Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bed, 2.5 bath ranch located on the near Potter's Bridge in Noblesville. This 1788 sq ft single story home is completely renovated. Be the first to use all the amenities of this home. It has brand new EVERYTHING and is coupled with a prime location, so it will not last long. An open floor plan creates a easy line of site from the kitching through the dining area and living room. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Attached garage, large yard, and storage shed.
Washer and Dryer included
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.
NO APPLICATION FEE IF SUBMITTED BEFORE MAY 1st.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 East 191st Street have any available units?
9620 East 191st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
What amenities does 9620 East 191st Street have?
Some of 9620 East 191st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 East 191st Street currently offering any rent specials?
9620 East 191st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 East 191st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9620 East 191st Street is pet friendly.
Does 9620 East 191st Street offer parking?
Yes, 9620 East 191st Street offers parking.
Does 9620 East 191st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9620 East 191st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 East 191st Street have a pool?
No, 9620 East 191st Street does not have a pool.
Does 9620 East 191st Street have accessible units?
No, 9620 East 191st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 East 191st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9620 East 191st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9620 East 191st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9620 East 191st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
