9620 East 191st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bed, 2.5 bath ranch located on the near Potter's Bridge in Noblesville. This 1788 sq ft single story home is completely renovated. Be the first to use all the amenities of this home. It has brand new EVERYTHING and is coupled with a prime location, so it will not last long. An open floor plan creates a easy line of site from the kitching through the dining area and living room. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Attached garage, large yard, and storage shed.

Washer and Dryer included

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

NO APPLICATION FEE IF SUBMITTED BEFORE MAY 1st.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.