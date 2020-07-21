Rent Calculator
Hamilton County, IN
641 Village Place North Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
641 Village Place North Drive
641 Village Place North Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
641 Village Place North Dr, Hamilton County, IN 46280
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have any available units?
641 Village Place North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
Is 641 Village Place North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Village Place North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Village Place North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive offer parking?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
