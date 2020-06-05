Updated townhouse with granite counter top and match kitchen appliances. Large two bedroom with 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Great location with minutes to I465. Camel school and community. Please call Wendy at 3174570389 to set up time to view.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have any available units?
641 Village Place North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
Is 641 Village Place North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Village Place North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.