All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 641 Village Place North Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
641 Village Place North Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

641 Village Place North Drive

641 Village Pl N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

641 Village Pl N, Hamilton County, IN 46280

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated townhouse with granite counter top and match kitchen appliances. Large two bedroom with 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Great location with minutes to I465. Camel school and community. Please call Wendy at 3174570389 to set up time to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Village Place North Drive have any available units?
641 Village Place North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
Is 641 Village Place North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 Village Place North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Village Place North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hamilton County.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive offer parking?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have a pool?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Village Place North Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Village Place North Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INTipton, INPendleton, INWhitestown, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INLebanon, IN
Beech Grove, INPittsboro, INDanville, INYorktown, INMarion, INShelbyville, INBargersville, INFranklin, INNew Castle, INMartinsville, INPeru, INWabash, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis