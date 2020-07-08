Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 12698 East 136th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
12698 East 136th Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12698 East 136th Street
12698 East 136th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12698 East 136th Street, Hamilton County, IN 46060
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Fully fenced yard with shed, garage, and pole barn.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12698 East 136th Street have any available units?
12698 East 136th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
What amenities does 12698 East 136th Street have?
Some of 12698 East 136th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12698 East 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12698 East 136th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12698 East 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12698 East 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 12698 East 136th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12698 East 136th Street offers parking.
Does 12698 East 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12698 East 136th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12698 East 136th Street have a pool?
No, 12698 East 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12698 East 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 12698 East 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12698 East 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12698 East 136th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12698 East 136th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12698 East 136th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
