All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 10185 North College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Hamilton County, IN
10185 North College Avenue
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:16 PM
10185 North College Avenue
10185 N College Ave
No Longer Available
Location
10185 N College Ave, Hamilton County, IN 46280
College Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3BR/2BA rental with over 1200 sq. ft,.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10185 North College Avenue have any available units?
10185 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hamilton County, IN
.
What amenities does 10185 North College Avenue have?
Some of 10185 North College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 10185 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10185 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10185 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10185 North College Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 10185 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 10185 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10185 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10185 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10185 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 10185 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10185 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10185 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10185 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10185 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10185 North College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10185 North College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
