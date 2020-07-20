Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hamilton County
Find more places like 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hamilton County, IN
/
10119 North COLLEGE Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10119 North COLLEGE Avenue
10119 N College Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10119 N College Ave, Hamilton County, IN 46280
College Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Enjoy this 3 BR, 1.5 BA home on a spacious 1/2 acre lot. wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Great location and close to all amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have any available units?
10119 North COLLEGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hamilton County, IN
.
What amenities does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have?
Some of 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10119 North COLLEGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hamilton County
.
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10119 North COLLEGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
