Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Griffith, IN with hardwood floors

1 of 2

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
800 E 38th Place - F1
800 East 38th Place, Griffith, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Hardwood Flooring for Whole Unit. Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Results within 1 mile of Griffith

1 of 3

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Results within 5 miles of Griffith
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
33 Units Available
The Lakes at 8201
8201 Polo Club Dr, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1700 sqft
The Lakes at 8201 is located in Merrillville, IN. Unit amenities include open floor plans, walk-in closets, double kitchen sinks, sundecks, and proximity to the area's many shopping, dining and entertainment venues, including Southlake Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Inner Cir.
1720 Inner Circle, Munster, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors.

1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
Results within 10 miles of Griffith
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7125 W. 127th Lane
7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Griffith, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Griffith renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

