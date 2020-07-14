All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood, IN
Meridian Oaks Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Meridian Oaks Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
187 Love Ave · (317) 676-1703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Greenwood
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN 46142

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 151J · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Oaks Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
playground
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for. From garages, golf course views, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces Meridian Oaks offers the modern details youd expect from an exceptional property like ours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $15 per apartment
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: There is open parking but also we do offer carports for $30 and garages for $50.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Oaks Apartments have any available units?
Meridian Oaks Apartments has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Meridian Oaks Apartments have?
Some of Meridian Oaks Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Oaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Oaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Oaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Oaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Oaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Oaks Apartments offers parking.
Does Meridian Oaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Meridian Oaks Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Oaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Meridian Oaks Apartments has a pool.
Does Meridian Oaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Meridian Oaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does Meridian Oaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Oaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
