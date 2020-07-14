Meridian Oaks Apartments

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $15 per apartment
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: There is open parking but also we do offer carports for $30 and garages for $50.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15/month