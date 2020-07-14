Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access package receiving playground

Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for. From garages, golf course views, vaulted ceilings, and wood burning fireplaces Meridian Oaks offers the modern details youd expect from an exceptional property like ours.