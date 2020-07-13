All apartments in Greenwood
Greenwood Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

Greenwood Oaks

714 Connors Dr · (936) 205-2974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Greenwood
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

714 Connors Dr, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 487-F47 · Avail. Sep 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1285 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenwood Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
carport
internet access
package receiving
Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District. Highlights of each townhome include: a private entry, totally updated kitchen with new oak cabinets and granite-like counter tops; new energy-saving appliances, including built-in microwave; new carpet and woodgrain vinyl flooring. The expansive living room overlooks a large garden patio with stunning courtyard views. Upstairs you will find a king-size master suite with private bath and wall-to-wall closets. The second bedroom is perfect as a den, home office or guest room. Each home includes a full-size, stackable washer/dryer and a FREE carport. Small pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your personal tour of Greenwood Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Deposit: $100 pending approval. Up to 1 mos. rent
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash is $52.00 per mo.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25 1st pet/$10 2nd pet
restrictions: 25 lbs.
Parking Details: 1 carport included per townhome.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenwood Oaks have any available units?
Greenwood Oaks has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenwood Oaks have?
Some of Greenwood Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenwood Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwood Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwood Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenwood Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Greenwood Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Greenwood Oaks offers parking.
Does Greenwood Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenwood Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwood Oaks have a pool?
No, Greenwood Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Greenwood Oaks have accessible units?
No, Greenwood Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Greenwood Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwood Oaks has units with dishwashers.
