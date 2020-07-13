Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly carport internet access package receiving

Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District. Highlights of each townhome include: a private entry, totally updated kitchen with new oak cabinets and granite-like counter tops; new energy-saving appliances, including built-in microwave; new carpet and woodgrain vinyl flooring. The expansive living room overlooks a large garden patio with stunning courtyard views. Upstairs you will find a king-size master suite with private bath and wall-to-wall closets. The second bedroom is perfect as a den, home office or guest room. Each home includes a full-size, stackable washer/dryer and a FREE carport. Small pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your personal tour of Greenwood Oaks.