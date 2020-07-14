All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Clearview Apartments

715 Clearview D · (317) 794-2289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Clearview D, Greenwood, IN 46143

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clearview Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
package receiving
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Clearview Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms! Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom pet friendly apartmnet homes were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premiere lifestyle. Our responsive maintenance team and attentive on-site staff will provide you with an exceptional experience.

Located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Clearview is an ideal location for several local opportunities. Our apartment features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Clearview! Your new home will have the perfect combination of a serene environment and yet minutes from downtown.

Greenwood boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Clearview Apartments is located within minutes from the most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores, and convenient banks.

We invite you to contact us for a personal tour of our community! We look forward to welcoming you to C;earview.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Min $200, Max Full months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier (or Pit Bull Terrier), Perro de Presa Canario (or Presa Canario), Dogo Argentino, Japanese Tosa, or Fila Brasileiro.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking lot, no assigned parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Clearview Apartments have any available units?
Clearview Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does Clearview Apartments have?
Some of Clearview Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clearview Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Clearview Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clearview Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Clearview Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Clearview Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Clearview Apartments offers parking.
Does Clearview Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Clearview Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Clearview Apartments have a pool?
No, Clearview Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Clearview Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Clearview Apartments has accessible units.
Does Clearview Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Clearview Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

