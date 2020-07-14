Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access package receiving accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal

Clearview Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms! Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom pet friendly apartmnet homes were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premiere lifestyle. Our responsive maintenance team and attentive on-site staff will provide you with an exceptional experience.



Located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Clearview is an ideal location for several local opportunities. Our apartment features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Clearview! Your new home will have the perfect combination of a serene environment and yet minutes from downtown.



Greenwood boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options all within close proximity to your new home. Clearview Apartments is located within minutes from the most desirable restaurants, quality grocery stores, and convenient banks.



We invite you to contact us for a personal tour of our community! We look forward to welcoming you to C;earview.