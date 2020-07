Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access accessible parking on-site laundry

Upscale modern design, a desirable South Side location, and resort-style amenities-this is life at Auburn Place. Our apartments feature spacious interiors with private patios, open floor plans, fully loaded contemporary kitchens and an abundance of closet space. And with first rate amenities, like a sparkling swimming pool, brand new fitness center, plush resident clubhouse and so much more, the opportunities for rest and relaxation are endless at Auburn Place. Situated in Greenwood's Entertainment District, Auburn Place grants you premium access to everything the city has to offer. From excellent dining and endless opportunities for recreation and entertainment just minutes from your front door, to an extensive array of shopping destinations just a stone's throw away at nearby Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Centre, everything you need is always within reach. Welcome to the best in luxury living at Auburn Place Apartments.