All apartments in Greenwood
Find more places like 944 Bentgrass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood, IN
/
944 Bentgrass Drive
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

944 Bentgrass Drive

944 Bentgrass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

944 Bentgrass Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 Bentgrass Drive have any available units?
944 Bentgrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 944 Bentgrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
944 Bentgrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 Bentgrass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 Bentgrass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 944 Bentgrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 944 Bentgrass Drive offers parking.
Does 944 Bentgrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 Bentgrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 Bentgrass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 944 Bentgrass Drive has a pool.
Does 944 Bentgrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 944 Bentgrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 944 Bentgrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 Bentgrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 Bentgrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 Bentgrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane
Greenwood, IN 46143
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr
Greenwood, IN 46143
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace
Greenwood, IN 46142
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive
Greenwood, IN 46143

Similar Pages

Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with Parking
Greenwood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University