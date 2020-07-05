All apartments in Greenwood
88 Keran Manor Court
88 Keran Manor Court

88 Keran Manor D · No Longer Available
Location

88 Keran Manor D, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
MERIDIAN MANOR- 2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Pleasant Township Near Greenwood Park Mall. All Appliances Included: Including Stacked Washer/Dryer in Unit. Upper Level Condo w/ Deck. Rent includes HOA fees and 1 Carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Keran Manor Court have any available units?
88 Keran Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 Keran Manor Court have?
Some of 88 Keran Manor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Keran Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
88 Keran Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Keran Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 88 Keran Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court offer parking?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court offers parking.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have a pool?
No, 88 Keran Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 88 Keran Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Keran Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Keran Manor Court has units with dishwashers.

