MERIDIAN MANOR- 2 Bed, 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Pleasant Township Near Greenwood Park Mall. All Appliances Included: Including Stacked Washer/Dryer in Unit. Upper Level Condo w/ Deck. Rent includes HOA fees and 1 Carport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
What amenities does 88 Keran Manor Court have?
Some of 88 Keran Manor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
