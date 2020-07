Amenities

Very clean 1 bedroom condo for lease in Greenwood! Maintenance free living at its finest!Utilities tenant pay are water and electricity.The sewer, trash, lawn care, & snow removal are included with the rent. Unit has new flooring and fresh paint. Unit has kitchen with appliances, living room, bedroom, full bathroom, and very large laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and for extra storage. No pets allowed.