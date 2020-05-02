All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

744 Adagio Drive

744 Adagio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

744 Adagio Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Greenwood, IN. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Adagio Drive have any available units?
744 Adagio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Adagio Drive have?
Some of 744 Adagio Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Adagio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
744 Adagio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Adagio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 Adagio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 744 Adagio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 744 Adagio Drive offers parking.
Does 744 Adagio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Adagio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Adagio Drive have a pool?
No, 744 Adagio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 744 Adagio Drive have accessible units?
No, 744 Adagio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Adagio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Adagio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
