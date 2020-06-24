All apartments in Greenwood
742 Pine Lake Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:29 PM

742 Pine Lake Drive

742 Pine Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

742 Pine Lake Drive, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Beautifully naturally well lit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Greenwood. Spacious living area with a decorative accent fireplace. It has an open concept kitchen with eat in dining space open to living area. Kitchen features electric appliances. The laundry area is located off of kitchen. The loft over looks the living space. This home has a very large master bedroom with a full bath. It has a very low maintenance fenced in yard and comes with a 2 car attached garage. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Pine Lake Drive have any available units?
742 Pine Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 742 Pine Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 Pine Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Pine Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 Pine Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 742 Pine Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 742 Pine Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 742 Pine Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Pine Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Pine Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 742 Pine Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 742 Pine Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 Pine Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Pine Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Pine Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Pine Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Pine Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
