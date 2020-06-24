742 Pine Lake Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



Beautifully naturally well lit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Greenwood. Spacious living area with a decorative accent fireplace. It has an open concept kitchen with eat in dining space open to living area. Kitchen features electric appliances. The laundry area is located off of kitchen. The loft over looks the living space. This home has a very large master bedroom with a full bath. It has a very low maintenance fenced in yard and comes with a 2 car attached garage. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.