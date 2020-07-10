All apartments in Greenwood
73 East Broadway Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:54 AM

73 East Broadway Street

73 East Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

73 East Broadway Street, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Greenwood is move in ready! Neutral paint and hardwoods throughout. Refrigerator and Stove included. Separate laundry room w/community washer & dryer. Off street parking. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & $50 flat fee for water, sewer and trash. Walk to Old Town, middle school, community center, and library. One mile from Greenwood Park Mall. This one won't last long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

