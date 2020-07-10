73 East Broadway Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking clubhouse range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Greenwood is move in ready! Neutral paint and hardwoods throughout. Refrigerator and Stove included. Separate laundry room w/community washer & dryer. Off street parking. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & $50 flat fee for water, sewer and trash. Walk to Old Town, middle school, community center, and library. One mile from Greenwood Park Mall. This one won't last long! Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.